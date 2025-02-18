Stonewall National Museum: Championing LGBTQ History and Education in South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Stonewall National Museum. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The Stonewall National Museum, Archives, and Library continues its mission of preserving and promoting LGBTQ history and education. Executive Director Robert Kesten recently joined Inside South Florida to discuss the organization's impact, upcoming events, and new initiatives aimed at inclusivity and education.

Founded in 1973, the Stonewall National Museum has evolved from a simple library into the largest LGBTQ-focused archive, library, and museum in the United States. “It’s quite a flex,” Kesten said, noting that its location in Florida makes its work even more significant given the current political climate.

One of the museum’s key programs is Band Aid, a campaign aimed at advocating for free public education and reinstating banned books in schools and libraries. “We’re reminding people of the importance of putting books back on shelves where they belong,” Kesten emphasized.

On March 1, Stonewall will host its annual gala, Standing on the Shoulders of Heroes, honoring individuals who have gone beyond their job descriptions to make the world a better place. The event will feature Diana Nyad, the legendary long-distance swimmer and subject of the Oscar-nominated film Nyad. Additionally, LGBTQ rights icon Edie Windsor will be posthumously inducted into the organization’s Heroes Exhibit, with her commemorative plaque set to travel across the country.

In April, the museum will host the Stonewall National Education Project, bringing educators from across the nation to Fort Lauderdale to learn best practices for teaching LGBTQ history and fostering inclusive environments. The project aims to equip teachers with tools to ensure marginalized students feel safe and represented in the classroom. “By working with them, you actually improve the quality of education for everybody,” Kesten said.

For those interested in supporting or learning more about the museum’s work, the Stonewall National Museum can be found on all major social media platforms, or by visitingwww.stonewall-museum.org.