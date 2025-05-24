Storm Season Is Here And So Are the Scammers. Here's How to Protect Yourself

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by National Insurance Crime Bureau. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As hurricane season ramps up, South Floridians know the drill: stock up on supplies, charge your phones, and secure your property. But there's another threat that often arrives right after the storm: contractor fraud. With billions of dollars in insurance claims flowing into disaster-stricken communities each year, scammers are ready to cash in.

David Glawe, President and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), joined Inside South Florida to share urgent advice on how residents can avoid being victimized twice.

In 2024, the U.S. saw 27 billion-dollar weather events, almost one every 13 days. Glawe explaines that the crisis becomes clear when you compare that to just once every 82 days in the 1980s. Florida alone saw $5.2 billion in losses last year from Hurricanes Celine and Milton.

These high-dollar disasters draw in fraudulent contractors looking to exploit vulnerable residents. “Billions of dollars flow into these communities to help rebuild people’s lives and that creates an opportunity for criminal enterprises to target the victims of these catastrophic events,” he warned.

The NICB has been around for over 115 years, acting as a data-sharing hub between 1,300+ insurance carriers and law enforcement agencies. Glawe explained that after major disasters, NICB analysts are on-site, helping local authorities detect and dismantle fraud rings.

“We have billions of records such as claims data, fraudulent claims, and information on the actors operating within that ecosystem of intelligence. We pass that information directly to law enforcement to help target these criminal organizations, prosecute them, and hopefully stop the fraud before it occurs,” said Glawe.

As we enter another storm season, Glawe says there are five key steps everyone should take:



Prepare basic survival supplies – Have three days of food, water, and battery-powered devices ready. Review your insurance coverage – Make sure your policy reflects current property values, especially with inflation. Get out of harm’s way – Evacuate early if a storm is projected to hit your area. Be cautious after the storm – Always:

Contact your insurance carrier directly

Get at least three contractor bids

Verify licenses through state regulatory websites

Ask neighbors or use trusted platforms for referrals Never pay a large cash down payment – A legitimate contractor will offer a clear contract and reasonable terms.

“Take it slow and be methodical,” Glawe emphasized. “It’s going to take time to rebuild.”

Need Help? VisitNICB.org for trusted tips, fraud prevention resources, and more. And if you witness fraud or feel unsafe, call 911 or report it to local law enforcement.