Stream your own 80s movie marathon

The 80s were a time, weren’t they? This week, we’ve decided to give you all a blast from the past with Rod Hagwood, senior writer for the Miami sun-sentinel top 5, certified fresh, 80s summer movies!

Pretty in Pink – 80s teens can relate to this one, of course. What more could you want from such a confusing, heart-felt time! An American teen romantic dramedy film about love and social cliques in American high schools in the 1980s. Streaming now on Amazon Prime.

Keeping that same energy, we thought we’d throw in the cult classic, Sixteen Candles. What can I say, the 80s just couldn’t get enough of the ups and downs of teenage angst. With the occasion all but overshadowed by her sister's upcoming wedding, angst-ridden Samantha, played by Molly Ringwald, faces her 16th birthday with typical adolescent dread. Samantha pines for studly older boy Jake, Michael Schoeffling, but worries that her chastity will be a turnoff for the popular senior. Meanwhile, Samantha must constantly rebuff the affections of nerdy Ted, Anthony Michael Hall, the only boy in the school who seems to take an interest in her. You can watch it on Amazon Prime

Up next, we have Rain Man. This movie really makes you realize all of the wonderful things in life. It tells the story of abrasive, selfish young wheeler-dealer Charlie Babbitt, Tom Cruise, who discovers that his estranged father has died and left virtually all of his multimillion-dollar estate to his other son, Raymond, Dustin Hoffman, an autistic savant, of whose existence Charlie was unaware.

All of my action fans will love this one. Bloodsport is one of those classic movies that is so good, that you just have to make it 4 times. Luckily, the original is currently streaming on Amazon Prime and Apple T.V. U.S. soldier Frank Dux, played by Jean-Claude Van Damme, has come to Hong Kong to be accepted into the Kumite, a highly secret and extremely violent martial-arts competition. While trying to gain access into the underground world of clandestine fighters, he also has to avoid military officers who consider him to be AWOL

The battle of DC vs. Marvel is on with the classic, 1989, Michael Keaton Batman, with Jack Nicholson as the joker. You can enjoy this one, right now on HBO Max. Having witnessed his parents' brutal murder as a child, millionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne, Michael Keaton, fights crime in Gotham City disguised as Batman. But when a deformed madman who calls himself "The Joker," Jack Nicholson, seizes control of Gotham's criminal underworld, Batman must face his most ruthless nemesis ever while protecting both his identity and his love interest, reporter Vicki Vale, Kim Basinger.

And of course, we had to mention, the one, the only, the Breakfast Club. Five teens at Shermer High School serving Saturday detention in the library. Each teen belongs to a different clique at their school. They began their stay in detention with preconceived notions about one another based on their membership in specific high school.

Tune in every Friday to find out when your most anticipated shows are expected to premier and what movies you should be watching next.