Struggle with Push-ups and Sit-ups? Heather Frey Show You How to Work Your Way There

Fitness expert and founder of SmashFit, Heather Frey, shared invaluable tips for beginners looking to embark on their fitness journey on Inside South Florida. With a focus on fundamental exercises like push-ups, sit-ups, and squats, Frey provided a step-by-step guide to mastering these essential movements.

Frey emphasized the significance of push-ups, sit-ups, and squats, labeling them as "tried and true exercises" that form the foundation of any workout routine. She highlighted their effectiveness in shaping and strengthening various muscle groups while enhancing functional movements essential for daily activities.

For individuals struggling to perform these exercises initially, Frey introduced progression moves to gradually build strength and confidence. Starting with push-ups, she recommended beginning against a wall, progressing to elevated surfaces like a bench or couch, and finally transitioning to knee push-ups. Throughout each step, maintaining proper form with a tight core was emphasized to ensure optimal results.

Moving on to sit-ups, Frey advised starting from a seated position and gradually lowering oneself down to engage the abdominal muscles. Progressing to pulling oneself back up using the arms and eventually combining both movements ensured focused engagement of the abs.

In mastering squats, Frey stressed the importance of proper form and balance. Beginning with holding onto something in front for support, individuals could progress to using one arm for balance and eventually practicing the squat motion by lightly touching a bench. Frey emphasized maintaining a straight back, looking straight ahead, and avoiding hunching for optimal form.

Frey concluded by encouraging consistency in practicing these exercises, recommending dedicating a few minutes each day to gradually build strength and proficiency. She emphasized the importance of perseverance, stating, "Nothing looks better on you than competence and good health."

With Frey's expert guidance and practical progression techniques, beginners can embark on their fitness journey with confidence, knowing they have the tools to master essential exercises and achieve their health and wellness goals.

For more tips to stay fit, visit SmashFit.com or follow Heather on Instagram @HeatherSmashFit.