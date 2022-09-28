Watch Now
Study finds lowering LDL may reduce hearts attacks and prevent cardiac deaths

September is National Cholesterol Education Month. Founder and CEO of The Family Heart Foundation, Katherine Wilemon, and Stanford Health Care’s Imaging Cardiologist, Dr. Abha Khandelwal, joined Inside South Florida to share how lowering LDL Cholesterol can reduce heart attacks and prevent cardiac death.

“Over a third of the US adult population has high cholesterol. In fact, one in 250 to one in five have a genetic cause for their high cholesterol,” says Khandelwal. “We know that heart disease is the number one killer of individuals in this country and lowering your LDL cholesterol can help reduce that risk.”

High cholesterol is a serious health condition and should be evaluated by a physician.

It's so important to understand if your cholesterol is high. If it is to commit to working with your healthcare provider to get it low as soon as possible and to keep it low,” says Wilemon. “The American College of Cardiology came out with new guidance that recommends, individuals who already have cardiovascular disease, LDL cholesterol be 55 milligrams per deciliter or lower.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by The Family Heart Foundation.

