Study Reveals Employee Retention as a Top Priority Ahead of Health Care Open Enrollment

Posted at 8:52 AM, Oct 23, 2023
‘Wealth Whisperer’ and Renegade Million Financial Expert, Winnie Sun, joined Inside South Florida to share key findings from the 2023 Aflac Workforce Report. These discoveries reveal that over 50% of employees will consider job changes in pursuit of better health benefits.

“The study uncovered that more than half, 53% of employees, are at least somewhat likely to accept a position with lower pay, if it includes better benefits,” says Sun. “Survey responses continue to highlight that mental health and well-being are top concerns among employees. Employees really want to know that their employers care about them and their well-being and that they provide resources to stay ahead of worker burnout.”

