Style Expert Emily Andrade Shares South Florida Fall Fashion Tips on ISF

Fashionista and style expert Emily Andrade brought her passion for elegance and petite-friendly fashion to Inside South Florida, sharing tips to elevate your wardrobe this fall. With her background in classic, tailored style and a love for seasonal trends, Emily revealed how to blend South Florida’s tropical vibe with fall’s rich hues and textures.

Growing up inspired by Teen Vogue, Emily recalled her early love for seasonal trends, accessories, and dressing up for special occasions. Today, she translates that passion into content aimed at helping women feel confident and comfortable in their style choices. “When you walk into a room, what you wear is your first impression,” Emily noted, emphasizing the importance of dressing to express yourself.

South Florida’s take on fall fashion starts with bold accessories, according to Emily. Key trends include:



Metallics: Perfect for holiday sparkle.

Perfect for holiday sparkle. Leather and Wooden Tones: A subtle nod to autumnal hues.

A subtle nod to autumnal hues. Charm Necklaces: Customizable pieces that add personality and elegance to any outfit.

Emily showcased several must-haves for the season:

Feathered Red Midi Dress: A bold and flattering choice for holiday events, styled with metallic accessories for extra flair. Miami Tweed Set: A cropped chic jacket paired with a mini skirt—Emily’s tropical twist on a fall classic. Strapless Jewel-Tone Dress: Perfect for Miami’s warm weather, this midi-length dress is ideal for events, especially when paired with metallic accents or statement jewelry.