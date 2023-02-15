Style trends to elevate your wardrobe

Style is ever evolving. Host and Stylist, Melissa Chataigne, joined Inside South Florida to share fashion trends that can help you walk more confidently.

“Prevail Clothing focuses on making inclusive workout clothes that you can take from day to night,” says Chataigne. Find these items at PrevailClothing.com

Having the right accessories to pair with any outfit is a must. Dr. Scholl’s sneaker may help you complement your next look.

“You can take them from yoga class to the beach to biking,” says Chataigne. Find these products at drschollsshoes.com

If you’re shopping for ready-to-wear luxury pieces, considering the Hanifa brand is a great idea.

“They are really known for their colors and textures,” says Chataigne. Find these items at Hanifa.co

If streetwear is your go-to ensemble, elevating your casual wear with Cise will turn heads.

“Cise’s mission is to protect Black and Brown people, and everything that they produce is really fashion forward,” says Chataigne. Find these items at Cise.store

Chataigne has created a design of her own called the Chataigne dress.

“You can wear it multiple ways and it looks completely different,” says Chataigne.

For more information, visit melissachataigne.com

