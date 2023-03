TV Personality and Style Expert, George Brescia, joined Inside South Florida with fresh tips to brighten up your style this Spring.

“'People say, “‘Oh my god, are skinny jeans over? What do I do? Do I have to throw out my skinny jeans?’ No,” says Brescia. “What you really want to do is add to your wardrobe wide leg denim. It's very flattering.”

For more information, visit PoshCollections.com