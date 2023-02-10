Subway for the win on game day

Watch Now
Having Subway’s menu items on hand for the big game can make touchdowns feel sweeter. Inside South Florida Host and Correspondent, Jason Carter and Miriam Tapia, respectively, sat down to tell you why.

“If you're hosting a big game gathering, you're going to love the Refreshed Catering options from Subway,” says Tapia.

Subway has also made ordering easy and convenient.

“It gets better friends,” says Carter. “These are available for pickup and delivery.”

For more information, visit Subway.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Subway.

