Subway Introduces Irresistible Snacking with New Sidekicks in South Florida

Posted at 7:32 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 07:32:46-05

Arkesh Patel, a Subway Franchisee, recently shared the exciting news about Subway's innovative approach to snacking on Inside South Florida. Breaking away from their traditional sandwich offerings, Subway restaurants in South Florida are rolling out a delectable selection of portable snacks that cater to those on the move.

Subway is unveiling a fresh menu category named "Sidekicks," featuring footlong versions of beloved snack brands like Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s.

Indulge in the delightful goodness of a $2 Cinnabon churro or savor the deliciousness of a $3 footlong pretzel from Auntie Anne's. Elevate your snacking experience by pairing these treats with Subway's renowned sauces, including roasted garlic aioli, sweet teriyaki, or classic mustard.

Arkesh shared an intriguing fact, "Did you know that Subway restaurants sell the most cookies in the United States?" Now, for a mere $5, you can enjoy a footlong cookie at any of your local Subway restaurants.

For those craving a delightful and convenient snacking experience, Subway's Sidekicks offer a range of options that are sure to satisfy your taste buds. Discover the perfect on-the-go companion with these delicious and portable treats.

For more information and to explore the Sidekicks menu, visit Subway.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is brought to you by Subway.

