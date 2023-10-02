Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Subway Series Subs are Taking you to New Heights

Posted at 4:57 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 16:57:19-04

Subway Franchisee, Jorge Perez, joined Inside South Florida to introduce the new Subway Series sandwiches and how they’re rising above the rest with not only fresh ingredients but a celebratory flying footlong blimp.

“We brought in our Subway Series mix with 16 new sandwiches,” says Perez. “Double meat, double cheese, you can pick it, have it your way, whatever you want to do, it's all about the guests and for the last couple of years that's what we've been doing. And now to bring this all together, what we're doing is elevating basically above the rest.”

Visit your local Subway and try a Subway Series Sub.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Subway.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com