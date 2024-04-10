Subway Unveils Irresistible New Wraps on Signature Lavash-Style Flatbread

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Subway. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The sandwich chain, Subway, is revolutionizing the wrap game with the launch of four delectable new wraps served on their signature Lavash-style flatbread. These innovative wraps are set to tantalize taste buds and offer a satisfying meal on the go.

Subway's new wraps feature lavash-style flatbread, boasting a soft and bubbly texture that elevates the wrap experience to new heights. This unique bread holds more fresh ingredients and savory fillings than traditional wheat tortillas, providing a delightful taste sensation.

Each wrap is generously packed with a footlong portion of protein, accompanied by crisp veggies and craveable sauces. With an abundance of fresh, savory toppings, these wraps promise to satisfy even the heartiest appetites.

Despite their substantial portion sizes, Subway's new wraps offer a lighter meal option that won't slow you down. Perfect for those on the move, these wraps provide a convenient and satisfying dining experience.

Exciting New Wrap Varieties:



Homestyle Chicken Salad: A delightful twist on a classic favorite, this wrap combines homestyle chicken salad with lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, all wrapped in lavash-style flatbread. Honey Mustard Chicken: Featuring tender rotisserie-style chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Monterey cheddar cheese, and sweet honey mustard sauce, this wrap is a flavor-packed sensation. Cali Fresh: A meat-free option, this wrap boasts belgioioso fresh mozzarella, sliced avocado, lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, roasted garlic aioli, and MVP Parmesan vinaigrette, offering a burst of California-inspired flavors. Turkey Bacon and Avocado: Loaded with oven-roasted turkey, crispy bacon, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Monterey cheddar cheese, and zesty peppercorn ranch sauce, this wrap is a mouthwatering delight.

Subway invites customers to experience these tantalizing new wraps by ordering online or through the Subway app. Additionally, customers can enjoy a special promo code offering a buy one footlong wrap, get one 50% off deal, by using the promo code MiamiWraps.