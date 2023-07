Subway’s Head of Culinary, Paul Fabre, joined Inside South Florida to share why you should be excited about Subway’s new menu.

“It's really about slicers and freshly sliced meats. It really elevates our entire menu at Subway,” says Fabre. “We got four new sandwiches. Our guests are going to be able to taste and see the difference.”

For more information, visit Subway.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Subway.