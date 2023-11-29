Success Story of Rescue Dog's Transformation Using King Kanine

King Kanine Chief Revenue Officer and Partner, Jon Neveloff, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the transformative impact of King Kanine's pet wellness products on his rescue dog Cookie's health journey.

“She's a rescue,” says Neveloff. “She was covered in mange, and she had scabs and she had barely any hair on her, really bad. So, over the years and you know over time we use our products to bring her back and now she looks, she’s a show dog.”

King Kanine is dedicated to providing pet owners natural alternatives that promote the health and well-being of their furry friends.

“I love most is that they're all natural, and there's no chemicals in it and if you read the back of any of our products, you can actually understand the words that are in the bottle,” says Neveloff. “Everything we do, that my partners and I which it's all about the pet, it's all about them being happy and healthy and safe and that's all we care about.”

For more information, visit KingKanine.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by King Kanine.