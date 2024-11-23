SugarMD: A Revolutionary Approach to Diabetes Management

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by SugarMD. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Dr. Ahmet Ergin, founder of SugarMD, joined Inside South Florida to discuss how his program is transforming the way people manage diabetes. Unlike traditional diabetes care, SugarMD emphasizes a holistic approach that goes beyond medication to focus on education, lifestyle changes, and patient empowerment.

Dr. Ergin explained that traditional diabetes care often revolves around prescriptions, leaving patients without the knowledge or tools to manage their condition effectively. SugarMD complements conventional medicine by emphasizing education, holistic care, and lifestyle interventions. “We focus on the education because that is what modern medicine is missing,” he said. “We are complimenting that, so that people take less medications.”

The program encourages patients to focus on reversing their diabetes rather than just managing it. This begins with adopting the right mindset. Dr. Ergin highlighted three key lifestyle factors:



Stress Reduction: Incorporating relaxation techniques, meditation, and prioritizing sleep. Food as Medicine: Emphasizing the power of the right diet to manage and even reverse diabetes. Exercise: Finding ways to stay active, even for those with physical limitations, is essential for improving overall health.

SugarMD’s approach goes beyond consultations. They offer a comprehensive 360-degree support system that includes:

A YouTube channel with over a million followers featuring thousands of educational videos.

Free resources, blogs, books, and quizzes available on their website.

An app that allows patients to track their data and receive coaching—all free of charge.

Personalized guidance from coaches to help patients navigate their journey.

Dr. Ergin emphasized that SugarMD meets people where they are, providing accessible tools through social media, apps, and online platforms.

Dr. Ergin’s innovative approach to diabetes care has made a significant impact, empowering patients to take control of their health. By focusing on education, holistic care, and accessible resources, SugarMD is helping patients lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Dr. Ergin encouraged viewers to start with the SugarMD YouTube channel, where they can find a wealth of information and resources. Subscribing to the channel provides access to videos and links to additional tools, blogs, and coaching available through the SugarMD website, sugarmd.com.