Inside South Florida

Suit Up, Stand Out: Why Men Feel More Powerful in Formalwear

In Florida, where fashion often meets sunshine, it’s always a runway once you hit the town—especially for the fellas. According to a recent study by Generation Tux, men feel 67% more confident when wearing a well-fitted suit or tuxedo. And it’s no surprise—there’s just something about a sharp jacket and tie that adds instant polish and presence.

As Inside South Florida co-hosts Cameron Dobbs and LaMyiah Pearlinia discussed, the boost in confidence that comes with suiting up isn’t limited by gender—everyone feels a little more powerful when dressed to the nines. But decoding dress codes? That’s where confidence can drop. Only 53% of men surveyed could correctly identify black tie attire, and just 17% were sure about cocktail attire.

Their advice? When in doubt, overdress. “It’s better to be overdressed than underdressed,” Cameron noted. A sleek navy, bold burgundy, or even a pastel pink can make a statement—and keep you confidently on trend. Whether it’s a classic tux or a tan linen suit for spring, sometimes style really does make the man.

