Summer 2023 home DIY must haves

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 18:30:02-04

“George to the Rescue” TV host, George Oliphant, joined Inside South Florida to share DIY essentials to make your projects a breeze.

“The best saw to have in your collection is a miter saw,” says Oliphant. “The Festool KSC 60 Cordless Miter Saw is battery powered.” Find this product at Festool.com

If you’re looking to change your flooring, LL Flooring may have the design solutions that you will love.

“The Destination Collection from Bella wood has 12 sophisticated styles with nine and a half inch wide planks,” says Oliphant. “What's nice about this is the wider the plank the more of the unique grain and the hardwood you're going to see.” Find these items at LLFlooring.com

Sometimes the smallest upgrade can make a world of difference. The Waterpik Shower Clean Pro may elevate your bath experience.

“It has power jet technology,” says Oliphant. “It transforms from a luxury showerhead to a powerful rinsing spray.” Find this product at Waterpik.com

If you’re interested in upgrading your home with smart technology, Oliphant has simple enhancements that will provide maximize efficiency and effectiveness.

“Ring is really user-friendly, and I highly recommend,” says Oliphant. “Genie can help you find out how you can have a smart garage door opener as well. Find these items at Ring.com and GenieCompany.com, respectively.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by LL Flooring, Festool Tools and WaterPik.

