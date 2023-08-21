Watch Now
Summer and back-to-school saving tips

Posted at 10:17 AM, Aug 21, 2023
Founder and CEO of Clever Girl Finance, Bola Sokunbi, joined Inside South Florida to share seasonal savings.

“You definitely want to take advantage of loyalty programs that suits your lifestyle. If you head on over to Exxon or Mobil stations, you can leverage your Walmart Plus membership to save 20 cents on every gallon of fuel that you purchased between now and September 15th,” says Sokunbi. “I would also say take advantage of free delivery and free shipping from Walmart Plus to save yourself time and money.”

