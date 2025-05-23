Summer Beauty Must-Haves for a Season of Glow

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Yesi Style. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Summer is here, and it’s time to glow from head to toe! Lifestyle expert Yesi De Avila stopped by Inside South Florida to share her latest warm-weather beauty and self-care discoveries from frizz-fighting hair oil to a luxurious Miami wellness escape.

Redken Naked Gloss Shine

First up: Redken’s new Naked Gloss Lightweight Shine Oil, a game-changer for achieving glossy, vibrant hair without the heavy buildup. Formulated with omega-9s, fatty acids, and low-viscosity silicones, this oil protects against heat and frizz while locking in color. Use it on damp or dry hair for that “naked feel” weightless finish. Available at Ulta for $45.

IPSY Beauty Subscription

For beauty lovers who want variety without breaking the bank, IPSY’s monthly Glam Bag is the go-to subscription. At just $14/month, it includes five deluxe-sized samples. IPSY also recently released its first-ever Beauty Discovery Report, drawing insights from over 200 million product reviews to spotlight rising trends and consumer favorites. To sign up, visit IPSY.com.

RoC Skincare Hydration + Serum

Keep your summer skin plump and dewy with RoC’s Hydration Serum and Moisturizer, developed with dermatologists and powered by seven forms of hyaluronic acid and pro-collagen amino acids. It delivers 72 hours of hydration and visibly revives skin, making it a must-have in your daily routine. For more information, visit RoCSkincare.com.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Ready for a wellness reset? Yesi recommends the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, a stunning beachfront destination known for its mind-body-spirit approach. Their Inner Glow program focuses on perimenopause and menopause care, adding to their extensive offerings including a 70,000-square-foot spa, thermal circuits, and personalized retreats. To learn more, visit their location in North Miami Beach or go to CarillonHotel.com.

For more recommendations like these, visit Yesi De Avila’s website at Yesi.Style.