Summer Beauty Must-Haves: Your Head-to-Toe Guide for a Fresh, Radiant Season

With sunshine-filled days ahead, summer beauty routines are getting a seasonal upgrade. From sun protection to sweat-proof glam, lifestyle expert Yesi Avila shares the must-have products to keep you glowing, protected, and polished all summer long.

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift

First up: L'Oréal’s Paris Revitalift Triple Power Face & Neck Moisturizer SPF 30 – a game-changer for anyone looking to simplify their skincare routine. This anti-aging formula tackles wrinkles, firms skin, and brightens complexion in just one week. Packed with pro-retinol, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and broad-spectrum SPF 30, it's the ideal base for your summer makeup, keeping your skin hydrated and shielded from harmful UV rays. Available on Amazon and lorealparisusa.com .

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Panorama Waterproof Mascara

Say goodbye to smudges with L’Oréal Voluminous Panorama Waterproof Mascara. Designed to deliver corner-to-corner volume and lashes that appear up to 1.4 times bigger, this mascara features a multi-level brush and 24-hour wear. Its stretch-flex formula is clump-, flake-, and smudge-resistant — making it the ultimate poolside essential. For more information, visit lorealparisusa.com .

Everyday Flex Hair Spray

Celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa’s Beachwaver Everyday Flex Hairspray is the perfect partner for carefree summer hair. This medium-hold spray offers a lightweight, non-sticky formula that keeps frizz at bay while maintaining a brushable, touchable finish. Bonus: it’s infused with a Brazilian berry scent that screams summer. For more information, visit Beachwaver.com .

Secret Whole Body Deodorant

Secret Whole Body Deodorant Spray offers clinical-strength freshness from "pits to privates." Designed for all-over use, this aluminum-free spray is dermatologist and gynecologist-tested and safe for sensitive skin. It goes on clear, contains no parabens or dyes, and protects against odor for up to 72 hours, perfect for non-stop summer days. Available at Walmart and major retailers for $12.99.