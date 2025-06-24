Summer Beauty Must-Haves: Your Head-to-Toe Guide for a Fresh, Radiant Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Yesi Style. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.
With sunshine-filled days ahead, summer beauty routines are getting a seasonal upgrade. From sun protection to sweat-proof glam, lifestyle expert Yesi Avila shares the must-have products to keep you glowing, protected, and polished all summer long.
L'Oréal Paris Revitalift
First up: L'Oréal’s Paris Revitalift Triple Power Face & Neck Moisturizer SPF 30 – a game-changer for anyone looking to simplify their skincare routine. This anti-aging formula tackles wrinkles, firms skin, and brightens complexion in just one week. Packed with pro-retinol, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and broad-spectrum SPF 30, it's the ideal base for your summer makeup, keeping your skin hydrated and shielded from harmful UV rays. Available on Amazon and lorealparisusa.com.
L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Panorama Waterproof Mascara
Say goodbye to smudges with L’Oréal Voluminous Panorama Waterproof Mascara. Designed to deliver corner-to-corner volume and lashes that appear up to 1.4 times bigger, this mascara features a multi-level brush and 24-hour wear. Its stretch-flex formula is clump-, flake-, and smudge-resistant — making it the ultimate poolside essential. For more information, visit lorealparisusa.com.
Everyday Flex Hair Spray
Celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa’s Beachwaver Everyday Flex Hairspray is the perfect partner for carefree summer hair. This medium-hold spray offers a lightweight, non-sticky formula that keeps frizz at bay while maintaining a brushable, touchable finish. Bonus: it’s infused with a Brazilian berry scent that screams summer. For more information, visit Beachwaver.com.
Secret Whole Body Deodorant
Secret Whole Body Deodorant Spray offers clinical-strength freshness from "pits to privates." Designed for all-over use, this aluminum-free spray is dermatologist and gynecologist-tested and safe for sensitive skin. It goes on clear, contains no parabens or dyes, and protects against odor for up to 72 hours, perfect for non-stop summer days. Available at Walmart and major retailers for $12.99.
From sun protection to sweat defense, these essentials have your beauty needs covered from head to toe. For more recommendations like these, visit Yesi.Style.