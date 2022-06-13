Summer Dating Tips from Bumble’s Relationship Expert, Shan Boodram

The landscape of dating is continuously changing. Finding someone special has evolved from the days of the initial traditional in-person meet-ups to online dating. Bumble’s Relationship Expert, Shan Boodram joined Inside South Florida to share dating tips to help you find a match while traveling this summer.

“The best thing you could do is the same thing you would do if you were going on a trip where food was the focus, you would go online and research in advance and you would make reservations at the best restaurants. Keep that same energy when it comes to dating,” says Boodram. “Bumble actually has a feature called travel mode that allows you to start looking for matches in the city you are going to before you even get there.

The old adage that a picture is worth a 1,000 words, is applicable when it comes to online dating and can help you enhance your dating profile.

“Let your photos tell a story, but also make sure your story is being told in other ways. You want to have a great ‘About Me,’ section, but there's other features like badges. Bumble has badges, which is a way to clearly tell people what matters to you and what excites you,” says Boodram. “That could be political interests or values, or that could be ‘I love to travel.’ These are important things for people not only to start conversations with you, but to see if the start of something else is even possible.”

