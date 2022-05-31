Watch
Summer dating tips from Senior Matchmaker, Devyn Simone

Summer is a great time to get back into dating and that is why Senior Matchmaker from Three Day Rule, Devyn Simone, joined Inside South Florida to explain what to expect on the dating scene.

“The world is back. People are bringing their best selves to the table, and they are ready to date. They're ready to get out of their house,” says Simone. “If you don't already have plans, make sure that you do.”

Simone says that virtual dating has gotten even more popular throughout the pandemic.

“Virtual dating has been around for a while now. Those apps have been around for almost a decade. So, it's here to stay. It's not going anywhere,” says Simone. “If you're going to utilize virtual dating, I say supplement it with something else. You should at least go outside and do something once or twice a week. If you are going to utilize virtual dating, then now's a really good time to refresh your profile and swap in some new photos.”

Simone also shared some tips to turn that summer fling into a steady relationship come fall time.

“Make sure you just set proper boundaries upfront, and you can have your summer fling and if you want to keep that playing around a little bit longer then you'll be set up for success,” says Simone.

