Summer Entertainment must-haves with Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head

In sunny South Florida hosting events outdoors is a custom. Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head, joined Inside South Florida to share must-haves to help you keep the party going this summer.

Cheese is a crowd pleaser that can enhance an appetizer or main course.

“Wisconsin is the state of cheese and it's always the star ingredient for creating beautiful cheese boards and mouthwatering recipes,” says Thomas Head. “I love to visit WisconsinCheese.com for great recipe inspiration and tips.” Find these products at Publix and Winn-Dixie retailers

If you’re looking for a healthy snack that can double as a side dish, Head has a great option for your guests.

“New Atkins Protein Chips serve as a tasty crunchy snack that is savory, flavorful and swaps out carbs with protein and fiber,” says Thomas Head. “They're packed with 13 grams of protein, four grams of net carbs, and four grams of fiber. They're also keto friendly, gluten free and low glycemic.” Find these products at your local grocers and retailers nationwide.

With temperatures exceeding 90 degrees in the summer, hot coffee may not be hitting the spot. A cold cup of brew may do the trick.

“The Jura Z10 opens a new dimension of coffee enjoyment with cold brew specialties,” says Thomas Head. “The grinder actually recognizes the chosen hot or cold brew drink. It instantly adjusts its revolutionary cold extraction process to pulse cold water through freshly ground coffee under high pressure.” Find it at William-Sonoma.com and Jura.com

For more information, visit Bourbonblondeblog.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Megan Thomas Head /Bourbon Blonde.