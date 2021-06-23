Summer essentials for Miami

Everyone is looking forward to a little rest and relaxation this summer. Don't drive yourself crazy planning for a perfect day. Here are a few products that will make sure all your summer plans go off without a hitch.

Make some of the best cocktails you've ever had with Angostura Aromatic Bitters. The blend of flavors will even pair well meals and can be used for everything from Old Fashions to barbeque sauce.

If you're the type of person who just likes to grab something cold from the fridge, you can try Schofferhofer Passion Fruit Beer. You might be a fan of the grapefruit or pomegranate flavors, but this brand-new flavor will transport you to a tropical vacation.

Skincare is especially important over summer. From makeup to sunblock and tanning oil, you have to make sure you're removing all the products thoroughly and keeping your skin clean. That's where Dickinson's Gentle Balancing Toner comes in. The alcohol-free, witch hazel blend cleanses your skin while priming it for another day of beating the heat.

You can't prepare for summer without prepping for mosquito bites. If the insects happened to make their way through your bug spray, the Bug Bite Thing will take the pain and itch out of any bug bites you get. With over 30,000 positive Amazon reviews, the easy suction cup technology will be a game-changer for summer.

You can include the little ones in all your plans with the easy to transport Regalo Baby playpen. The lightweight product is safe for your kids to spend time in, and is budget-friendly.