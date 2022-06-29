Watch Now
Summer essentials to enhance your skin and body

Posted at 6:14 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 18:14:44-04

It is officially swimsuit season and Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head, joined Inside South Florida to share beauty essentials that will have you feeling great in your own skin.

“The SPRI 3-in-1 Resistance Tube Kit is just the thing to help us get and feel stronger. It provides a multitude of resistance training options for you to amplify your workouts,” says Thomas Head. “This interchangeable tubing system allows you to gradually increase your strength while you train.” Find this product at Walmart.com

Skin hydration is essential to any summer glow. Thomas Head has a skin moisturizer that can have you looking and feeling your best.

“Nourish your skin with Jergens Body Butter. These Triple Butter Body Moisturizers feature an ultra-hydrating blend of shea, cocoa and mango butters to soften and smooth skin,” says Thomas Head. “It also features alluring essential oils, such as Lavender, Sweet Citrus and Rose.” You can find these items at Target.com.

For more information, visit Bourbonblondeblog.com

