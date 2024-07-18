Summer Essentials with Christine Bibbo Herr on ISF

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Blueair, Norwex, Rhyme & Reason. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Christine Bibbo Herr joined Inside South Florida to share her top tips for looking and feeling great this summer. From hair care to home cleaning, here’s a summary of the products and advice she provided.

Hair Care with Rhyme & Reason

Christine introduced Rhyme & Reason, a haircare brand voted number one by Marie Claire. The brand is vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and free of parabens, sulfates, and silicones. Their shampoo and conditioners now include a rosemary scalp serum, providing nourishing and hydrating benefits for natural hair care.

Home Cleaning with Norwex

Next, Christine highlighted Norwex, a brand committed to environmentally friendly living. Their Eco Wash Laundry Detergent Strips are a liquid-less formula that dissolves quickly to clean clothes effectively. Norwex also offers innovative home care cleaning products, including the Travel Pack with Enviro Cloths that clean surfaces with just water.

Skincare with This Works

For skincare, Christine recommended This Works Body Care Collection. Their award-winning, science-backed products leave skin nourished and glowing. The Perfect Body Vitesse C Glow is a brightening serum, while the Smoothing Washes for face and body exfoliate with fruit acids and PHAs. The Perfect Legs Skin Multivitamin Serum is tinted for an extra glow, and all products are scented with sweet orange and geranium to boost your mood.

Summer Fashion with Tommy Bahama

Christine also shared fashion tips, suggesting separates from Tommy Bahama. Their swimwear includes fully reversible suits, offering two patterns for the price of one. The activewear features moisture-wicking, UPF sun protection, and performance fabric, making it ideal for travel and summer activities.

Air Purification with Blueair

To enhance wellness, Christine recommended Blueair, a global leader in air purifiers. Their products remove 99.97% of airborne particles, including bacteria and viruses. The newest model, Blue Pure Max, is available at great deals during Prime Day, offering the lowest prices ever.

For more information on these products and tips, visit nycpretty.com.