Summer Fun and Entertaining Tips with Cheryl Leahy on Inside South Florida

As the summer season kicks into high gear, there's no better time to gather friends and family for outdoor activities and celebrations. To help make your summer gatherings even more enjoyable, lifestyle expert Cheryl Leahy joined Inside South Florida to share her top tips for fun and entertaining. Whether you're looking to keep pesky mosquitoes at bay, serve up delicious treats, or create memorable moments, Cheryl has you covered with her expert advice and creative ideas.

Thermacell Mosquito Repeller

One of the biggest challenges of outdoor entertaining is dealing with mosquitoes. Cheryl introduced viewers to Amazon’s best-selling and portable E55 rechargeable mosquito repeller from Thermacell. "It keeps mosquitoes away by creating a 20-foot zone of protection," Cheryl explained. "No need for chemical sprays or lotions. The heat-activated technology actually repels mosquitoes in the air, not on your skin." The E55 is people and pet-friendly, independently tested, and EPA-reviewed for safety and effectiveness. Thermacell is offering a summer-long sale on the E55, available for only $29.99 through July 31 at all retailers, including Amazon.

I Love Ice Cream Cakes

What's summer without ice cream? July is National Ice Cream Month, and Cheryl’s family is celebrating with ice cream cakes. "They’re everyone’s favorite," Cheryl said, showcasing cakes from I Love Ice Cream Cakes. She picked them up at her local grocery store in the bakery section. "I chose the Carvel Love Cake for my family and bought an extra Reese's one to stock in my freezer. They’re perfect for pool parties, summertime desserts, girls’ night, and other gatherings." For those looking to indulge, visit ILoveIceCreamCakes.com to find these and other delicious flavors.

Clausthaler Non-Alcoholic Beer

Cheryl also highlighted the fastest-growing segment in beverages—non-alcoholic beer. Clausthaler, a pioneer in the non-alcoholic beer category, offers a variety of flavors. "Brand new this year is my favorite, Clausthaler IPA, made with Cascade hops, and it has this deep, delicious, hoppy flavor," Cheryl said. Other options include Clausthaler Grapefruit and Clausthaler ISO 0.0%, perfect for reviving your body after a summer workout. These beverages are available locally at Total Wine & More, Whole Foods, and Southeastern Grocers. For more information, visit clausthaler.com.

Summer Snacking with Sabra

For easy and delicious appetizers, Cheryl recommended Sabra hummus. "It’s creamy, delicious, and super easy to serve," she noted. Made in Chesterfield County, Virginia, Sabra hummus pairs well with chips or vegetables. Cheryl highlighted new bold flavors such as Sabra Buffalo Hummus with Frank’s RedHot and Sabra Hummus with Stubb’s Bar-B-Q Sauce. "My 13-year-old son asks me to pack Sabra and carrots in his lunch every single day," Cheryl added. Sabra hummus retails for $3.99 and can be found at local grocery stores, Target, Walmart, or on Amazon. For more information, visit sabra.com.

Cheryl Leahy’s tips are perfect for creating a fun and enjoyable summer. For more information on her recommendations and to find additional entertaining ideas, visit alldressedupwithnothingtodrink.com. Have a happy summer!