Summer Fun Essentials: Elizabeth Werner Shares Must-Have Toys and Activities for Kids

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Fisher Price. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As summer break approaches, families are eagerly looking for fun and engaging activities to keep kids entertained. Elizabeth Werner, a renowned expert in children's products, recently appeared on Inside South Florida to showcase some must-have items that will make your home the ultimate destination for summer fun.

Fisher Price Wood Toys

First on the list are the new wood toys from Fisher Price. Celebrating their 94-year legacy, Fisher Price has introduced 18 high-quality, colorful wooden toys suitable for children aged six months to four years. These toys not only promote child development but also serve as beautiful heirlooms that can be passed down through generations. The classic, timeless design makes these toys a delightful addition to any child's playtime.

Crazy Cart Shuffle by Razor

For outdoor excitement, the Crazy Cart Shuffle by Razor is a fantastic choice. This kid-powered go-kart requires no batteries, allowing children to hop on and start shuffling their feet to get moving. The cart features a drift bar for thrilling spins and drifts, promising pure joy and excitement. Designed to grow with children, its adjustable frame accommodates kids from age four up to 150 pounds, making it a long-lasting investment in fun.

Toniebox

The Toniebox is an award-winning screen-free entertainment system that provides endless fun and learning. By placing a Tony character on top of the cube, kids can instantly access songs and stories from their favorite shows, movies, and books. The latest addition, the Marvel Tony Black Panther, includes songs and an original crime-fighting story, ensuring that kids are entertained while learning.

Dissect-It by Top Secret Toys

For science enthusiasts, Dissect-It kits by Top Secret Toys offer a fascinating educational experience. Kids can dissect synthetic animals like frogs, bats, piranhas, salamanders, and soon, rattlesnakes. Each kit includes a dissection table, tools, refills, and a 14-page learning guide. These kits provide a realistic dissection experience without harming animals, emitting foul smells, or causing trauma.

NeeDoh by Schilling

To help kids and adults alike de-stress, NeeDoh by Schilling is the perfect fidget toy. These squishy, stretchy, and squeezable toys come in various forms, such as the supersized Ripples and the ice cube-like Nice Cube. The Dream Drop, resembling a drop of honey, is a new addition hitting stores this summer. NeeDoh toys are soft, quiet, durable, and non-sticky, making them ideal for stress relief and focus.

For more information on these fantastic products, visit @elizabethwernertv. Make this summer unforgettable with these exciting and educational toys and activities!