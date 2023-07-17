Summer grilling recipes with Aldi

Creator and Founder of Plays Well with Butter, Jess Reilly, joined Inside South Florida to share seasonal grilling tips and summer recipes.

“Grilled pesto chicken tortellini skewers are really fun and easy to throw together,” says Reilly. “I toss some Simply Nature Organic Chicken Breasts through this Priano Pesto Sauce and just hit it on the grill for a few minutes per side until they're beautifully cooked. Then you can skewer them up with cheesy tortellini, fresh mozzarella and juicy tomatoes.”

For more information, visit PlaysWellWithButter.com and Aldi.us

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by ALDI.US