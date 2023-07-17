Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Summer grilling recipes with Aldi

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 18:30:07-04

Creator and Founder of Plays Well with Butter, Jess Reilly, joined Inside South Florida to share seasonal grilling tips and summer recipes.

“Grilled pesto chicken tortellini skewers are really fun and easy to throw together,” says Reilly. “I toss some Simply Nature Organic Chicken Breasts through this Priano Pesto Sauce and just hit it on the grill for a few minutes per side until they're beautifully cooked. Then you can skewer them up with cheesy tortellini, fresh mozzarella and juicy tomatoes.”

For more information, visit PlaysWellWithButter.com and Aldi.us

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by ALDI.US

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com