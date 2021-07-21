Summer health and wellness with Megan Thomas Head

We're right in the middle of summer and it feels like it's hotter than ever. Keep yourself looking and feeling your best with these products from beauty and lifestyle influencer, Megan Thomas Head.

If it's just too hot for you to exercise outside and you don't want to head to a crowded gym, try PHYSIQ. The first body system that targets the muscle and tissue using deep heat and muscle stimulation reeducating the muscle. You can work on multiple parts of the body per session, including those hard to target areas. Providers recommend 5 sessions for maximum results.

Everyone has a sweet tooth, but with these snacks you don't have to feel guilty about satisfying it. Quest Candy Bites are better-for-you, indulgent treats that allow consumers to satisfy their sweet tooth without all the sugar, packed with rich chocolate flavor and delicious fillings. You can choose between Gooey Caramel with Peanuts or Fudgey Brownie with Almonds.

With over 100 years of research, Meology is the only vitamin supplement you'll need to feel your best. After a short quiz, their algorithm will assess over 110 million product combinations to find what's best for you. You'll get a month's supply delivered right to your door.

Staying hydrated is the most important thing you can do during summer. Essential Element's Apple Cider Vinegar Hydration Sticks are designed to replenish electrolytes and provide immune support in three palate-pleasing, fruit-centric flavors. These perform as well as your usual sports drink, minus those extra sugars.

If you're using SPF everyday, don't forget to wash it off! You can use Curel's Foaming Facial Wash to gently remove impurities without stripping the skin barrier of hydration to reveal soft, moisturized skin.

Keep up your skin care with the Fillerina After Mask Oxygen 1000 3 Pack Set. The set includes the Active Gel, Protective Day Cream and Calming Night Cream that all use oxygen to help the skin breathe again. You'll be able to feel the oxygen bubbles working hard and see results.