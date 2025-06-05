Summer Home Essentials: Kelly Edward Shares Her Must-Haves for the Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by LG, Cricut, Clorox, andNinja. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Summer is officially here, and with the heat rolling into South Florida, it’s the perfect time to refresh your home—inside and out. Lifestyle expert Kelly Edward stopped by Inside South Florida to share her top picks for making the most of the season, from the laundry room to the backyard grill.

LG Laundry Solutions

If you’ve ever wanted to enjoy doing laundry, Kelly has a secret: it starts with the right machines. “We love our LG washer and dryer,” she said. “They offer innovative laundry solutions like the WashTower and the WashCombo, sleek, space-saving designs truly made for today’s lifestyle.”

The LG WashTower and WashCombo include built-in intelligence, intuitive controls, and quiet, energy-efficient performance—perfect for busy homes.

Explore more at LG.com

Cricut Cutting Machines

Want to add your own flair to summer décor? The Cricut Joy Xtra makes it easy. “It’s the perfect machine to create things like this welcome sign or even these tea towels. It’s easy to use and great for all kinds of projects.”

It can cut over 50 materials and is compact enough for any space. Available for $199 at cricut.com

Clorox Disinfecting Bleach

Outdoor gatherings mean keeping your patio clean and mildew-free. “This is a great way to clean, disinfect, and eliminate odors and stains caused by mold and mildew on hard, non-porous surfaces,” Kelly advised.

It disinfects, removes mold and mildew, and keeps outdoor areas fresh all summer long.

Ninja FlexFlame Propane Grill

No summer is complete without a barbecue and Ninja’s FlexFlame Grill is a game-changer.

“It grills, smokes, roasts, griddles—and you can even make pizza with it,” Kelly raved.

This 5-in-1 propane outdoor cooking system uses exclusive Cyclonic Heat IQ™ technology and is ideal for both beginners and seasoned grill masters. Find it at ninjakitchen.com , Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Bass Pro Shops, or Amazon.

