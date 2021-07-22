Summer Home Health and Wellness

Lifestyle influencer Megan Thomas Head is back with more amazing products to get you through the dog days of summer.

First up is something inspired by Miami, right down to the bottle designed by a local artist. Fun Wine Hard Bubbly Collections are lightly carbonated, flavored wine drinks, with all-natural ingredients, like Monk Fruit. There are tons of fun flavors that also come in a single-serve aluminum bottle that's perfect for taking to the beach.

Many of us forget appliances need to be cleaned. Dishwashers can become breeding grounds for bacteria without a good scrubbing. Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner is the only EPA-certified dishwasher cleaner and disinfectant. Its natural cleaning power cleans food and bacteria from hard-to-reach areas.

Snacks are a staple in any household. These Hilo Life Almond Flour Tortilla Style Chips are Keto approved and delicious. The nacho cheese flavor is crispy and crunchy with only 3 grams of net carbs and 9 grams of protein per serving.

Success Garden & Grains Blends combine high-quality rice and grains with deliciously simple ingredients to provide a great start to endless meal possibilities. It's the first boil-in-bag product to combine rice, beans, and veggies all in one. You can choose from two flavors and have a great side dish in only 10 minutes.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it just got easier. Carnation Breakfast Essentials Nutritional Drinks are delicious and nutrient-packed, providing 10 grams of protein plus 21 vitamins and minerals. These are great for kids and teens who might be missing important nutrients. Carnation has teamed up with Cinnabon to bring you some bakery-inspired flavors making breakfast even more delicious.

BareOrganics water enhancers quickly dissolve into hot or cold water and make it easy to maintain your healthy lifestyle on the go. They are all USDA Organic, Non-GMO, gluten-free, and taste great with no added sugar. The Beauty Superfood Water Enhancer has a great floral flavor along with collagen, biotin, and more, to keep you looking and feeling your best.