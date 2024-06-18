Summer Home Upgrades: Smart Tech, Stylish Lighting, Yard Tools, and Pet Grooming Solutions

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by iFLO, Govee, Green Machine, and Oneisall. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With summer upon us, it's the perfect time to enhance your home's functionality and style. Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade, seasoned home improvement experts, joined Inside South Florida to showcase some essential gear to update your home this season. From innovative smart home technology for your HVAC system to efficient yard tools and easy pet grooming solutions, they have it all covered. Let’s dive into these must-have summer upgrades.

iFLO Smart Automated AC Drain Line Cleaner

One of the worst summer woes is dealing with a broken HVAC system. The iFLO, a new smart home product, ensures that your HVAC system runs smoothly without needing frequent repairs. This DIY device installs directly onto the condensation drain line of your HVAC unit. It dispenses a liquid that kills Zulia bacteria, preventing clogs and system breakdowns. The smart system geo-tracks your location to monitor temperature and humidity, ensuring it dispenses the right amount of liquid and alerts you when a refill is needed. For more information, visit iflo.com.

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro

Outdoor lighting is essential for both aesthetics and functionality, and Govee’s permanent outdoor lights offer a brilliant solution. These lights are easy to install and come with a variety of white temperature tones perfect for year-round use. Beyond just whites, they feature a million different colors and pre-programmed light shows. They can even sync to your music, making them perfect for celebrations like Fourth of July or Halloween. Rated for 50,000 hours of use, these lights come with exterior VHB tape and screw-on clips for easy installation. For more information, visit us.govee.com

Green Machine Gas-Free Multi-Tool System

For yard care, the Green Machine multi-tool is a versatile, powerful solution. Powered by a 62-volt battery, this multi-tool offers four attachments: a pole saw, string trimmer, edger, and hedge trimmer. It delivers the power of gas without the emissions, perfect for regions like California where gas-powered tools are restricted. Currently, there's a $50 discount on the power head, and a free attachment is included, offering nearly $500 in value through the end of June. For more information, visit greenmachineusa.com.

Oneisall Pet Grooming Vacuum

Pet owners will love the Oneisall pet grooming station, an all-in-one tool for grooming and cleaning up pet hair. It features built-in clippers with various attachments and connects to a suction system to collect hair, making clean-up effortless. It also doubles as a blow dryer, drying pets up to 50% faster than traditional hairdryers with temperature control. Its quiet operation ensures pets remain calm and comfortable during grooming. For more information, visit oneisall.com.

These innovative products not only enhance the functionality and style of your home but also make summer maintenance and enjoyment more efficient and enjoyable. From smart HVAC care with iFLO to versatile yard tools and pet grooming solutions, these upgrades are designed to keep your home running smoothly and looking great. For more details on these products, visit BeTheBestHome.com. Enjoy your summer and stay cool with these fantastic home improvement solutions.