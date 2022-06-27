Summer must-haves from Lifestyle Expert, Carmen Ordonez

There are plenty of options for fun and entertainment under the South Florida sun. Lifestyle Expert, Carmen Ordonez, joined Inside South Florida to share new style tips and experiences to uncover this summer.

In South Florida, the first question we answer before a day out is what we are going to wear and Ordonez has a great option to help you find a new wardrobe.

“Stitch Fix is your perfect shopping solution. It has good style based on what you're looking for. Stitch Fix is a personalized shopping experience built just for you,” says Ordonez. “Your fix is filled with five curated pieces to try on from the comfort of your home and you can only keep what you love. The prices range from $25 to $500 per item with more than 1000 brands.” You can find these items at StitchFix.com

The next item to mark off your checklist is a great place to vacation for you and the family.

“Vrbo is great for families and groups. It has been the go-to for vacation homes for over 25 years. There aren’t any shared spaces on Vrbo so you can get the whole space to enjoy,” says Ordonez. “If you're looking for a family-friendly staycation, be sure to book soon because vacation homes get booked up pretty quickly, especially beach houses in the most popular destinations.” You can book your stay at Vrbo.com

If a fancy hotel with a beachfront and mouthwatering cuisine excites you, Ordonez has a great recommendation for you.

“The W Fort Lauderdale lives up to its chic and glamorous reputation with a bold personality to match this beachfront beauty. It pushes travelers to live it up from sunrise to sunset with an endless list of amenities and services,” says Ordonez. “The W Fort Lauderdale has 517 hotel rooms and suites, and each is complete with a private balcony and water views. You can also treat those tastebuds to gourmet bites at their restaurants including El Vez.” You can book your stay at WFortLauderdale.com

