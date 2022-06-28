Summer must-haves to have you looking and feeling your best

Summer is in full swing and Event & Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, joined Inside South Florida to share the products that will have you looking and feeling your best this season.

The kids are out of school and to keep your home tidy a new vacuum may be in order.

“The LG Core Zero all in one tower vacuum so we can leave dust in the dust with this all-in-one auto empty cordless stick vacuum,” says O’Donnell. “It's the first feature is sleek multipurpose docking station that auto empties while charging both batteries and neatly storing accessories.” You can find this item at LG.com, Amazon.com and retailers nationwide.

Days in South Florida are hot and a lightweight tinted moisturizer with sun protection may help you maintain your summer glow.

“The Avya Advanced Ayurvedic Skincare is a sheer tinted moisturizer with SPF 40. It is their best-selling sheer tinted moisturizer that balances all skin tones with a hint of color and radiance,” says O’Donnell. “It is infused with modern molecular science and ancient Ayurvedic medicine.” You can this product at AvyaSkincare.com, Macys.com and Amazon.com.

A night out is incomplete without refreshing our hair. Herbal Essence has a line of products to help complete your look at a low cost.

Herbal Essences passionflower and grapefruit shampoo and conditioner is cruelty-free and sulfate-free. It leaves the hair soft and full of bouncy volume,” says O’Donnell. “It is also made from botanicals, and it leaves our hair smelling fresh and clean, especially with the summer heat. You can also add a few spritz of their Mango and Aloe Curl Refreshed Mist to bring out the beachy waves and our natural summer hair.” You can find these products at HerbalEssences.com and all major retailers.

O’Donnell has a product that may have you feeling better if you’re active and looking to recharge.

“CBD Move Free is a line of relief products designed to maximize everyday life by reducing joint and muscle pain,” says O’Donnell. “The full blend spectrum of CBD medicinal herbs and magnesium absorbs the CBD and other healing agents almost immediately for targeted relief where we need it the most.” You can find this product at CBDMoveFree.com.

If you just can’t wait to take a vacation this summer and are looking to go to a Caribbean Island, O’Donnell has a great destination for you.

“Resorts World Bimini is just 50 miles from Miami and is the closest Bahamian Island to the US,” says O’Donnell. “It's home to the 305 room Hilton Hotel that has 4 pools, a day club, private boat marina, casino and more. They have a Fly and Stay package in partnership with Tropic Ocean Airways.” You can find more information at RWBimini.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Jamie O’ + Co.

