Summer must-haves to help keep you safe and entertained

Recreation and hurricanes are some of the types of events that South Florida residents prepare for during the summer months. Home Improvement and Lifestyle Expert, Kathryn Emery, joined Inside South Florida to share products to help you entertain your guests and prepare for a storm.

With all your social gatherings planned, serving a homemade pizza will be a hit at your next outdoor event.

“The Halo Versa 16 is an outdoor portable personable pizza oven. It has a push-start ignition, a dual burner system, and an infrared burner underneath the pizza stone,” says Emery. “It gets up to 950 degrees within 10 minutes.”

A manicured lawn is an absolute necessity when entertaining outdoors. Emery has a great product to help you maintain your landscaping.

“A Root Quencher waters trees and shrubs from the ground,” says Emery. “The nice thing is you're saving money on your water bill and your trees are living longer and healthier lives.”

In South Florida, it is not uncommon to experience power outages during hurricane season. Emery has an item to keep the electricity powered on, the air conditioning operating, and you comfortable.

“Invest in a solar power generator. The Goal Zero Yeti Series is fully powered in 12 hours. It can service a single-family home or an apartment unit,” says Emery. “It's powered by the sun, and no gas is needed. You can plug in large appliances and medical devices.”

Another unfortunate effect of a hurricane is flooding. Emery has a modern method to replace those sandbags.

“Quick Dam is a water activated super absorbent bag,” says Emery. “Once a flood happens, you put it out in the way of the water, and it expands on contact.”

