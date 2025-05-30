Summer Party Must-Haves: Paul Zahn Shares His Top Picks for the Season

Summer is here, and lifestyle expert Paul Zahn stopped by Inside South Florida to share the ultimate list of summer party essentials. From hydration to indulgence and even recovery, Zahn has you covered for every moment of the sunny season.

Icelandic Glacial Water

Hydration is key, especially in the South Florida heat. Zahn recommends Icelandic Glacial Water, sourced from Iceland’s legendary Ölfus Spring. Filtered through layers of lava rock for over 5,000 years, the water is naturally alkaline (pH 8.4), pure, and refreshingly light on the palate. It comes in still or sparkling varieties, including citrus-infused flavors like Sicilian Lemon and Tahitian Lime, and is available at Publix or online at icelandicglacial.com . Bonus: Zahn shares cocktail and mocktail recipes on the site to keep your hosting game strong.

Angry Orchard Summer Party Pack

Zahn also highlighted the Angry Orchard summer variety pack, a seasonal treat only available through July. Flavors like Cherry Limeade, Blackberry Lemonade, Sour Apple, and Piña Colada offer a fun twist on traditional cider and are perfect for beach days, backyard barbecues, or boat outings. "Just pop these in the cooler and voilà—summer, with some hard cider!" Zahn said.

Mozart Chocolate Liqueur

For something decadent, Zahn recommends Mozart Chocolate Liqueurs. Crafted with Belgian chocolate in Austria, these liqueurs come in flavors like Dark Chocolate and Coconut. Zahn suggests adding the Coconut variety to summer cocktails or drizzling the Dark Chocolate over ice cream for a luxe dessert. Pick them up at Total Wine or order online at reservebar.com . They also make a great Father’s Day gift!

Nux Vomica

To help recover from indulgent evenings, Zahn swears by Boiron’s Nux Vomica, a homeopathic remedy designed to ease upset stomachs and hangover symptoms. These meltaway pellets are plant-based, caffeine-free, and come in a convenient bonus pack of three tubes. They’re available at natural product stores and online at boironusa.com .