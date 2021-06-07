Summer recipes for what's in season

Summer means so many fruits and veggies will be coming into season, widening the options of what you can whip up in the kitchen. Registered dietitian and nutritionist Carly Knowles, author of The Nutritionist's Kitchen, shares some healthy, easy, and accessible recipes anyone can incorporate into their routine.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so give it an extra healthy boost with Organic Valley Grass Milk. Knowles says this will give you more nutrition and decrease inflammation.

Setting up fresh fruits in a toppings bar will give your kids a fun option to choose what they want. Whether you're making sweet crepes or savory eggs, you can incorporate in-season fruits into all the meals throughout the day.

Knowles says buying local, in-season foods supports your local economy and gives you more nutrition. Since the food doesn't have to travel too far to get to you, it reduces fossil fuel emissions. Growing in season means there's more available so it will cost less, and need less help from things like fertilizer to grow abundantly.

You can head to her website here to see more recipes!