“Summer Shorts: Homegrown Edition” now playing at the Arsht Center

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 12, 2023
City Theatre and Adrienne Arsht Center present “Summer Shorts: Homegrown Edition” now through June 25th. Playwright and WSFL’s Creative Service Producer, Ariel Cipolla, City Theatre’s Actress, Lauren Cristina Lopez, Executive Director, Gladys Ramirez, and Director, Maha McCain, joined Inside South Florida to share why this is a show that you do not want to miss.

“It's a commitment that City Theater has done to really uplift BIPOC writers in this city,” says Cipolla. “It's stories that are written from people from Miami for people from Miami, and we were so excited to get the people from our community to come out and watch.”

For tickets, visit ArshtCenter.org

