Summer Tips for Managing Finances and Embracing Tech Innovations

As summer kicks off, many teens are starting their first jobs and navigating the world of personal finance. Technology and lifestyle expert Stephanie Humphrey joined Inside South Florida to share insights on how parents can help their kids manage finances responsibly, and to highlight some of the latest tech innovations to enhance summer living.

Stephanie emphasizes the importance of equipping kids with age-appropriate financial tools to manage their money responsibly. She recommends Chase's high school and college checking accounts, which come with features like Zelle for sending money, tracking expenses, and budgeting. All these can be managed through the Chase Mobile App, making it easier for kids and parents to oversee finances in a digital-first world.

For those looking to leverage technology at home this summer, Stephanie highlights the Roborock Robot Vacuum Q Rebo Pro. This advanced cleaning device features a flexi arm edge mopping system for thorough cleaning, hot water mop washing, and intelligent dirt detection. Available at Target, Amazon, and Roborock's official website, it’s a great addition for maintaining a spotless home with minimal effort.

Summer grilling is a beloved tradition, and the latest in grilling technology comes from Weber. Stephanie introduces the Weber Sear Wood, a next-generation pellet grill designed to provide confidence and control. With its rapid react PID system, the grill self-adjusts during cooking, and the Weber Connect app allows for remote monitoring and control. This makes it ideal for social gatherings, ensuring you spend more time with guests and less time at the grill.

With $43 billion worth of unused tech sitting in drawers across the U.S., ecoATM offers a solution for recycling old smartphones for cash. EcoATM kiosks, found at national retailers like Walmart and Kroger, provide an easy way to recycle devices in less than 10 minutes. You can earn up to $270 for an iPhone 13 Pro and get great trade-in deals for other devices. If the device is too old for cash, ecoATM will still recycle it, contributing to environmental sustainability.

For more tips and details on the products discussed, follow Stephanie Humphrey on social media at @techlifesteph.