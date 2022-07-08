Summer travel essentials for you and your pet

Vacationers ensure that they are packed and ready before traveling for their summer vacations. Pet parents traveling must also make sure that their furry ones have their necessities while they are away. Style and Trend Expert, Brittney Levine, joined Inside South Florida to share the summer essentials to equip you and your pet.

“Albion Fit is known for drawing upon nature and its energy for inspiration,” says Levine. “I love that their suits work for all body types, shapes and sizes while still hitting on the latest styles.” Find these items at AlbionFit.com

Proper hair care is essential during the hot summer months. Levine has a product that may help protect your mane this season.

“Hair food is all about nourishing your hair like you nourish your body. It is inspired by clean and simple kitchen crafted recipes,” says Levine. “Their products help to repair and moisturize your hair without using sulfates, dyes, or parabens. They are designed to nourish and protect color treated hair.” Find these products at HairFood.com or retailers nationwide.

Your pet’s continued care and nutrition are important while you’re away vacationing this summer.

“Jinx is a superfood-packed nutrition brand that uses clean and natural ingredients to make food toppers, treats and dental chews for dogs of all breeds, ages and sizes,” says Levine. “Jinx’s recipes feature over 20 superfoods found in premium ingredients like sweet potato, pumpkin, carrot and lean protein.” Find these products at thinkjinx.com, Walmart.com, Chewy.com or Petco.com

Your pet’s waste management care is also vital while traveling.

“Whisker’s newest iteration of the automatic self-cleaning litter box, the Litter-Robot 4, features patented literal sifting technology that revolutionizes the way we care for cats,” says Levine. “Your Litter-Robot 4 only needs to be emptied approximately once every two weeks with an extra-large waste. You can also control your Little-Robot 4 with Whisker’s Smartphone App.” Find this item at Litter-Robot.com

