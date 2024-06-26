Summer Travel Tips from Expert Sarah Dandashy: Destinations, Hotels, and Deals

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Marriott Bonvoy. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With summer in full swing, there's still time to finalize your travel plans or squeeze in an additional trip before the season ends. Travel industry expert and award-winning author Sarah Dandashy joined Inside South Florida to share insights on new destinations, cool hotels, and how to maximize your vacation dollars.

The West Hollywood Edition

Sarah highlights that this year, travel is all about intention, with Americans seeking longer trips averaging five to six days. Popular destinations include beaches and cities. For a mix of both, Los Angeles stands out. Sarah recommends the West Hollywood Edition for its central location, modern aesthetic, and a must-visit rooftop pool with skyline views and luxury amenities.

Residence Inn Orlando at SeaWorld

For families, Sarah suggests the Residence Inn Orlando at SeaWorld. Their "Discover Orlando" package includes daily hot breakfast, late check-out, a dedicated concierge desk, and proximity to major attractions like Disney Springs, Universal, SeaWorld, and shopping outlets.

Sheraton New Orleans Hotel

Sarah also recommends New Orleans for its rich culture, live music, and incredible food. Must-visit spots include the New Orleans Jazz Museum and Mardi Gras World. The Sheraton New Orleans offers a summer package with 50% off the second room and free meals for kids, making it a great choice for families.

Even with summer already here, there are still deals to be had. Sarah advises waiting until August to book flights, as rates are generally 15% cheaper than in June. Additionally, using co-branded credit cards like Delta SkyMiles with American Express or Marriott Bonvoy Chase cards can help stack earnings on everyday and travel purchases, setting you up for future trips.

