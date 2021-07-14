Summer Wellness Must-Haves

With summer underway, it’s a great time to take stock of your health and wellness and set yourself up for success the rest of the year. Health and Wellness expert for the Bountiful Company, Nicole Hayes, has some helpful tips to help you maintain healthy habits.

Everyone has little gaps in their life where they could be doing better. Nature's Bounty Curated Combinations Daily Essentials is personalized to help fill those gaps. Each box comes with packs of vitamins picked to help you target your specific needs, whether it be improving your sleep or getting all your essentials in one shot.

Multi-vitamins are another great option. Sundown Gummies are a clean, GMO-free option. There are also options for kids so the whole family can get healthier together. They even come in fun Disney and Star Wars characters.

More than half of all Americans say they experience stress at some point or another throughout their day. Nature's Bounty just released the Fast Acting Calm cool melt tablet. The refreshing watermelon flavor helps soothe and calm any anxieties or stress you may be feeling.

It's never too early to start taking care of your brain health either. The newly launched Brain HP is a jellybean vitamin made with gamers in mind. This supplement can help improve reaction time, visual perception, and focus. It can help anyone, and it's caffeine-free so there are no jitters. The Brain Superfood is a vegan capsule that supports overall brain health but specifically helps improve short-term memory so you can stop forgetting where you put your keys last.

Everyone is out and about hoping to look as good as they feel. Take care of hair, skin, and nails, with the new jellybean vitamin. This supplement has two times the biotin to support growth. Solgar Menopause Relief is helping women feel like themselves again while experiencing symptoms of menopause. More than 90% of women saw improvements in their symptoms while taking this product.

You can find all of these products on Amazon!