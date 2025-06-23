Summer Wellness Recipes Featuring Sweet Potatoes, Gut-Friendly Sodas, and Smoothie Treats

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Annessa RD. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

If you’re looking to stay energized, cool, and healthy this summer, lifestyle expert and wellness advocate, Annessa Chumbley, is sharing fresh recipes and product picks to help you do just that. From hearty grilled vegetables to gut-friendly fizzy drinks and smoothie-based desserts, these ideas are perfect for summer entertaining or everyday wellness.

North Carolina Sweet Potatoes

You might associate sweet potatoes with the holidays, but they’re actually in season year-round and they’re packed with vitamin A, potassium, and complex carbs for sustained energy. Try them as grilled sweet potato steak fries with a tangy dill drizzle or as cheesy baked sweet potato rounds topped with turkey meatballs and pickles for a low-carb, high-protein dinner. Most U.S. sweet potatoes come from North Carolina, supporting hardworking farming families. For more recipes, visit ncsweetpotatoes.com .

Olipop

Looking for a fizzy drink without the sugar crash? Olipop is a prebiotic soda made with plant-based fiber and botanicals to support gut health—no artificial flavors here. Top summer picks:

Mermaid Lemonade Punch : lemonade + Olipop grape + spirulina.

: lemonade + Olipop grape + spirulina. Root Beer Float Picnic Cake : just root beer and cake mix for a bubbly bake.

: just root beer and cake mix for a bubbly bake. Grape Affogato: frozen grapes, sorbet, and Olipop grape soda.

Olipop is available in shelf-stable 4-packs at Target, Walmart, and Costco. Learn more at drinkolipop.com .

Lifeway Kefir

Celebrate National Smoothie Day (June 21) with a peach dreamy smoothie made with frozen peaches, pineapple, ginger, turmeric, and Lifeway Kefir, a cultured dairy drink rich in probiotics, vitamin D, and calcium. Use it to make smoothies that aid digestion and fight inflammation or create frozen dessert cups layered with granola, smoothie mix, and freeze-dried fruit. Find Lifeway Kefir in multiple flavors at Publix, or visit lifewaykefir.com to learn more.