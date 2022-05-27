Suns out (Burger) Buns out! D.C based burger chain is now open in Fort Lauderdale

National Burger Day is on May 28th and to celebrate our ISF correspondent, Miriam Tapia heads to Big Buns Damn Good Burgers in Riverfront in Fort Lauderdale to see if their burgers are really damn good.

Founded in 2007, Big Buns is a fine casual restaurant that began in Virginia.

The burger joint is known for their unique and over-the-top burgers.

"It all started with a road trip, our founder, Craig Carey, he went all over the United States and started noticing that all these different cities had their own kind of burger type. But there wasn't really a location that had all these, essentially, the designer options, what we kind of come to know it as now. All these specialties, he wanted them to all be concentrated into one place," states Matthew Thorpe, Food & Beverage Manager, Big Buns Damn Good Burgers Las Olas.

The Burgers are far From traditional at Big Buns. They have a variety of ways you can eat your burgers.

"We showcase our designer options, there's a lot of great ones here. Our most popular right now in Las Olas is the 9-year Anniversary Burger. We even try to go to the healthy side. We added some Impossible burgers, some Veggie burgers, that we make in-house and they go great with our bowl options too," states Thorpe.

They also showcase Burger of the Moment and for the month of May they are offering their "Tracy's Tangy Buffalo Burger".

"Tracy's Tangy Buffalo Burger it's a twist on buffalo wings and kind of a collaboration with a burger. It comes from a good friend of the company, Chef Tracy. She put this together and it's fantastic. Buffalo wings, Bleu Cheese, Celery and Carrots, I mean there is no better match made in heaven," says Thorpe.

And if you still have room for something sweet. They also offer boozy and non-boozy milkshakes.

To see their full menu you can head on over to eatbigbuns.com