Sunscreen should be an essential part of your skincare routine

No matter what you're applying to your skin to keep it healthy and glowing, if you're skipping on applying sunscreen it doesn't matter. Whether your goal is wrinkle prevention or preventing skin cancer, sunscreen is the holy grail of skincare.

Dr. Caroline Robinson says sun protection is one of the most important things we can do for our skin. She recommends using a sunscreen that you already enjoy, is broad-spectrum, and at least SPF 30. If you have more sensitive skin you can try mineral sunscreens, such as the Olay Regenerist one. It blends in evenly to all skin tones and doesn't leave a greasy residue behind.