Superheroes Meet Local Heroes at Miami’s Kaseya Center During Special Sneak Peek Event

South Florida got a heroic visit ahead of the upcoming Superman movie premiere as actress Isabella Merced, who stars as Hawkgirl in the new film, made a special appearance at the Kaseya Center. The exclusive event brought together movie magic, NBA energy, and community spirit.

Joining Merced was Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith, who participated in a Q&A session about heroism both on and off the court. While the spotlight was on Hollywood's latest superheroes, the real focus of the day was the everyday heroes in the audience, South Florida first responders, veterans, and students from SLAM Miami.

Organized in partnership with Warner Bros. and the Miami Heat, the event celebrated the importance of community, honoring those who serve and inspire others. Merced emphasized the significance of showing up for each other and using her platform to contribute to a larger purpose. For many in the crowd, the message was clear: heroes aren’t just on the big screen, they’re right here at home.

To cap it all off, Merced was gifted a custom Miami Heat jersey and left officially a fan of the team.