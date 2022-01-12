Superman and Lois are back for another season of saving the world and parenthood

One of The CW's biggest shows is back for a second season. Superman and Lois has returned to keep us on the edge of our seat with the son krypton fighting the bad guys of metropolis along with his wife and all around super woman herself Lois Lane, all while managing the highs and lows of parenting two teenage boys. The stars themselves Tyler Hechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch filled us in on what to expect this season.

The show offers a thoughtful take on two of DC's most beloved character. Tyler says although season one saw Clark and Lois successfully tackling outside life while having a little trouble with being parents, but in season 2 fans will see the couple grapple with balancing work and home life.

Even with the family-based story, the action starts right away and doesn't stop. There might be some visits from new Kryptonians, and although COVID protocols have made it hard for the cast and crew to have cross-over episodes, Tyler says anything is possible.

Superman's suit will also have an upgrade this season! Watch to find out what it is on Tuesday nights at 8 right here on The CW.