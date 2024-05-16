Supermom Lynn Lilly Shares Essential Tips and Must-Have Products for Parents

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by A-1 Broadcast. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In a recent interview with Inside South Florida, supermom and craft expert Lynn Lilly joined the show to share timely tips and must-have products for parents. Lynn, known for her creative projects and practical advice, emphasized the importance of community among parents and offered valuable recommendations for caring for little ones.

The Importance of a Mom Tribe

Lynn highlighted the value of support and recommendations from fellow parents. "As a mom, I quickly learned that recommendations are everything… Having that mom tribe is so important," she said. She then shared some of her favorite products and tips that have made a significant difference in her parenting journey.

Top Tip for Taking Care of Little Ones

One of Lynn's top tips involved managing sensitive skin for children who are not yet potty trained. She recommended Huggies Skin Essential Diapers, which are part of the new Skin Essentials collection. "[These diapers] protect against the top two causes of rash by managing moisture and runny mass… [They're] dermatologist-approved and designed to keep skin clean and healthy from baby to big kid," Lynn explained. The diapers feature a new skin protective liner that absorbs moisture and locks away runny mess from the baby's skin, ensuring 100% leak-proof protection with Huggies Blowout Blocker. They are also fragrance-free, paraben-free, and elemental chlorine-free, making them ideal for sensitive skin.

Managing Sickness with Kids

With young children in the house, managing sickness is a common challenge. Lynn advised regularly cleaning out the medicine cabinet to ensure expired products are discarded and necessary items are stocked up. She recommended Children's Tylenol Dye-Free Cherry Liquid for ages two to eleven, which is the number one pediatrician-recommended pain and fever relief brand. "It works in as little as 15 minutes to safely relieve a child’s minor aches and pains, including fever, sore throat, and headache," Lynn noted. The product is free of dyes, parabens, and high fructose corn syrup and comes in a kid-friendly cherry flavor. Currently, parents can get 20% off on Amazon using the promo code TYLENOL20 while supplies last.

Summer Essentials and Inspiration

As summer approaches, Lynn suggested keeping the car stocked with essentials and boredom busters. For more tips and ideas, she recommended visiting tipsontv.com. Additionally, her website, lynnlilly.com, offers numerous craft projects for kids and adults, providing inspiration for fun and engaging activities during the summer months.